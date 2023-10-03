SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Raised by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.