Austin Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,841,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428,652 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

