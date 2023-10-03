Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.42. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $217.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

