Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

