Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $415,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 211.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $219,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 854.9% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.99 and its 200 day moving average is $208.63. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,593,890. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

