Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,880,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

