Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,008 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

