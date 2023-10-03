Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after buying an additional 1,027,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 297.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after buying an additional 623,428 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 455,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 284,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAR opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

