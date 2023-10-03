Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

