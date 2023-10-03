Columbus Macro LLC Sells 899 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after buying an additional 406,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

