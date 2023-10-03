Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,644 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,256,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,424,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.