Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,767,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,676,000 after buying an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32,762.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,702,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,473,000 after buying an additional 3,691,623 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 579,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 570,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.