Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ACWI stock opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

