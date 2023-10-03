Columbus Macro LLC Sells 848 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.91.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

