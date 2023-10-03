Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -714.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $120.62 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

