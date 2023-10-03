Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,004 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.