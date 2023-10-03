Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,303 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

