Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

