State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 17.3% in the second quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth about $335,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in State Street by 22.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth about $30,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

