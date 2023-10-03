Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 10,111 iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ opened at $105.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $109.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

