Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $834.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $861.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

