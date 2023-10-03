Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

AMGN opened at $266.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.55 and a 200 day moving average of $240.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

