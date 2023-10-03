KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,141 shares of company stock worth $23,496,464. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $460.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $520.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.11.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

