Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 5,641 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $622,480,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kroger by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.