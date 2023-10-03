Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 41.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 11.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $484.87 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $524.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

