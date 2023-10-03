Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,867 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,719,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 143,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,730,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 991,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 325.7% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 620,436 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

