Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,637,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after buying an additional 187,779 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 526,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 88,826 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 502,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

