Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

DFAU stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

