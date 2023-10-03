RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires 5,171 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $167,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $621.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.