RCS Financial Planning LLC Buys 2,982 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.