RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 76,279 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 179,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 345,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.