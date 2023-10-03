Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,170,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after acquiring an additional 833,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $611,665,000,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

