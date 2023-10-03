Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,384 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

