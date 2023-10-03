Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 332,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

