Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,965,000 after buying an additional 330,830 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAU opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

