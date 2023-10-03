2,111 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWF opened at $268.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

