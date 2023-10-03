CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.4 %

ECL opened at $166.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.21 and its 200 day moving average is $175.59. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.