CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 347.2% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 99,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $667,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FALN opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.