CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $90.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

