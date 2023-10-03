Nilsine Partners LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

American Tower Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $158.17 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day moving average is $189.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

