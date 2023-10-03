Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.7 %

ALK stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

