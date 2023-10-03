CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

