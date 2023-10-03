Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,773,000 after buying an additional 921,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $239.37 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.67. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

