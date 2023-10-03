C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 1,882 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

