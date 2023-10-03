C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $604,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

