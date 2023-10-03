Farmers Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,135 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 77.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average is $212.39. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $121.02 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

