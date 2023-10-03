C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 22,401 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,401 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after buying an additional 207,857 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.51 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

