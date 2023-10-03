C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IYE opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

