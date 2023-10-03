C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $507,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

SPEM stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

