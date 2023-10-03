Farmers Trust Co. Has $219,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $247.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

